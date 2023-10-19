The NFL Week 7 schedule opens with a cross-conference matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable with a knee injury. A pair of flashy running backs headline the NFL DFS player pool, Jacksonville's Travis Etienne Jr. and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara. Both players will likely be popular NFL DFS picks on TNF, but should you build your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks around the star running backs? Should you look at elite options like Chris Olave, Derek Carr, or Calvin Ridley? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Saints on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), and T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football Week 7 and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Saints on TNF

One of Kaylor's favorite NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.. The former Clemson standout is on track to have the most productive season of his young career and enters this matchup with 451 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, along with 21 catches for 172 yards. With Trevor Lawrence dealing with a knee injury, Kaylor expects Etienne to have an increased workload on TNF.

"With Trevor Lawrence nursing a knee injury, the volume is going to be there for Travis Etienne Jr. on Thursday night. The Saints are outstanding against the run, but Etienne has the ability to break off explosive plays every time he touches the ball. I am expecting the Jaguars to lean heavily on the 24-year-old running back, who averages 4.7 yards per touch, which should result in at least 20 touches for Etienne on Thursday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara. The seven-year veteran remains one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. He will be facing a Jaguars defense that is one of the league's best against the run, allowing only 75.3 rushing yards per game. Nevertheless, Kaylor expects Kamara to have a productive game on TNF.

"Alvin Kamara has only played three games this season, but it's clear he is going to be a focal point for the Saints going forward. The veteran Pro Bowler is averaging 66.3 rushing yards per game, and has caught 23 passes for 86 yards. With the Jaguars strength up front, I am expecting this to be a big receiving game for Kamara," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Jaguars on TNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's TNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.