Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor Minnesota Vikings had the Week 1 they imagined. The Eagles nearly lost a 16-0 lead after the first quarter, but held on to defeat the Patriots, 25-20. The Vikings suffered a surprising 20-17 loss to Tampa Bay. The two teams, led by established quarterbacks Kurt Cousins and Jalen Hurts, will now play on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL schedule. Justin Jefferson had 150 receiving yards, the second most on the opening week, and will be one of the top options in the NFL DFS player pool. Should daily Fantasy football players utilize him in single-game NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert delivered a goose egg last week, but he'll likely rebound and could be among the most popular Vikings vs. Eagles DFS picks. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Vikings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Vikings vs. Eagles and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Vikings

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Eagles is Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He was held without a catch in Week 1 but the team's top tight end was on the field in 61 of 66 plays. Despite his limited involvement, Goedert has been a staple in the Eagles' offense over the last few seasons. He had 55 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns last season after posting 56 receptions for 830 yards and four scores the season before.

Jalen Hurts only had 22 completions last week, but he may be asked to throw more on Thursday. The Vikings held Tampa Bay to 2.2 yards per carry on 33 attempts last week and Minnesota had one of the best rush defenses in the NFL last season, allowing 3.7 yards per carry, the fourth-lowest in the league. With Goedert finishing third on the team in targets last season, he's a strong option for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings receiver Jordan Addison. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft had four receptions for 61 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown, in his NFL debut last week. The six-foot receiver averaged 1,044 yards a year over three college seasons, including posting 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore at Pittsburgh. Those skills quickly translated to the NFL.

Addison was targeted six times in 44 Vikings passing plays in Week 1. Minnesota likes to air it out regardless of the score and had the third-most pass attempts (672) in the NFL last season. The Eagles have one of the best defenses in the NFL and they'll be game-planning all week to slow down Justin Jefferson. This will open opportunities for Addison yet again. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Vikings vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.