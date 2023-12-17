Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season will continue on Sunday and the NFL DFS main slate consists of 10 games. A slightly shrunken NFL DFS player pool creates added emphasis on variance if you're entering any NFL DFS tournaments. With so many NFL DFS injuries piling up at the position, quarterback could be one way to differentiate your NFL DFS lineups. Tommy DeVito has guided the Giants to wins in three of his first four starts, and even though he's not throwing at a high volume, he could be an intriguing option for Week 15 NFL DFS stacks. He's averaged 8.3 yards per pass attempt, while throwing for five touchdowns over the last three weeks and is coming off a 71-yard rushing night in a dramatic win over the Packers. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 15 NFL schedule for Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 15

One of McClure's top Sunday NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Bears receiver D.J. Moore at $6,900 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. Moore had a trio of 1,000-yard seasons in five years with the Panthers but his first season in Chicago is on pace to be his best yet, as he's formed a clear connection with Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields.

Moore has 76 catches for 1,071 yards and has already set a new career-high with eight total touchdowns in 13 games. He's produced at least 88 scrimmage yards in each of his last three games and scored three times during that span. The Bears will take on a Browns defense that has given up at least 27 points in four of their last five games and has lost starting safety Grant Delpit along with key role players Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Maurice Hurst to injuries this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams running back Kyren Williams at $7,500 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Williams only touched the ball 44 times over 10 games in his rookie season but he climbed the Los Angeles depth chart this offseason and has become one of the league's most productive backs.

Williams has piled up 990 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games this season and he's coming off his fourth 100-yard game of 2023 last week against a solid Baltimore defense. Now he'll take on a Washington defense that ranks last in points allowed (395) and last in yards allowed (4,938) entering Week 15 and he's still worth significant exposure even as one of the most expensive NFL DFS running backs. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 15

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.