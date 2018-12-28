NFL DFS, Week 17: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and optimal lineups

It's Week 17, which means NFL DFS players must take into account injuries and teams resting their starters. In Carolina, head coach Ron Rivera could limit running back Christian McCaffrey's workload, lowering the ceiling of one of the game's most reliable players. In Atlanta, running back Tevin Coleman didn't practice on Thursday while nursing a groin injury. If he sits, should you trust Brian Hill in a featured role? And in Los Angeles, stud running back Todd Gurley remains sidelined with a bum knee, leaving CJ Anderson in position to shine after he lit up the Cardinals for 167 yards and a touchdown last week. With news coming in left and right, make sure to check out the optimal NFL DFS lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure before locking in your lineups. He has made almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

For Week 17, we can tell you McClure is banking on Broncos running back Royce Freeman ($4,700 on FanDuel, $3,500 on DraftKings).

After making the Pro Bowl in a breakout rookie season, Phillip Lindsay was lost for the year to a wrist injury. That thrusts Freeman, another rookie and the original starter this season, back into a featured role. The third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has also had a promising rookie season, with 461 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Freeman is a force at the goal line, scoring all five of his touchdowns from inside the red zone and scoring three times inside the five-yard line. Freeman faces the Chargers defense on Sunday, who gave up 92 yards to Ravens running back Gus Edwards (a similarly powerful back) last week and whom Freeman also scored against earlier in the year. Freeman has 100-yard potential on Sunday and comes at an extremely affordable price tag. He's one of the top NFL DFS picks you need to be all over in Week 17.

McClure's Week 17 NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Zach Ertz ($7,800 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings) as Philadelphia takes on a banged-up Washington squad in a must-win scenario for their playoff hopes.

That means both players should be on the field for the entire game, because a loss guarantees that the defending champions will be home this postseason. The Redskins are in the middle of the league in most defensive categories, but with Washington's playoff hopes ended with a loss last week and injuries at virtually every position, Philly is in a great spot to exploit this matchup and big numbers for players such as Foles and Ertz should follow.

