NFL Draft 2020: Bud Light giving fans a chance to boo Roger Goodell for COVID-19 relief efforts

If Roger Goodell thought he was going to get away with no boos from NFL fans at the draft this year, he was mistaken. Despite the unprecedented virtual draft about to take place this week, NFL fans will still have the opportunity to boo the commissioner from his basement when the draft begins Thursday.

Bud Light is asking fans to record their boos on Twitter, then post that video and tag @budlight with the hashtag #BooTheCommish. Bud Light will be collecting these boos through Saturday, April 25 through the hashtag #BooTheCommish and will donate $1 for the NFL Draft-A-Thon up to $500,000. The "Draft-A-Thon" is a fundraising campaign designed for the draft aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Goodell will appear in front of an in-home camera in the basement of his house in Bronxville, New York when announcing the first-round selections. The commissioner will hear the boos as he's announcing the selection, just like Goodell would if he was at the NFL Draft.

Fans basically will raise money just by booing the commissioner, a win-win situation for the league and providing aid for COVID-19. In a unique draft, this feature will provide a sense of normalcy.

The NFL Draft will be without an important tradition. And we just can't let that stand. Record your boos then post & tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish. We’ll deliver the boos to the Draft, and for each #BootheCommish thru April 25, we’ll donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/fnvcYDpZPW — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 20, 2020

Per a league press release, funds raised during "Draft-A-Thon" will help support six national nonprofit organizations and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts. As part of this donation, all 32 NFL clubs have selected one or more of these organization's local branches to receive a portion of the funding. The remaining funds will be distributed across the country and internationally where the needs are greatest. The six benefiting organizations include American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels America, Salvation Army, and United Way.