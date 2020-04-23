NFL Draft 2020: Bud Light giving fans a chance to boo Roger Goodell for COVID-19 relief efforts
Bud Light is asking fans to record their boos and raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts
If Roger Goodell thought he was going to get away with no boos from NFL fans at the draft this year, he was mistaken. Despite the unprecedented virtual draft about to take place this week, NFL fans will still have the opportunity to boo the commissioner from his basement when the draft begins Thursday.
Bud Light is asking fans to record their boos on Twitter, then post that video and tag @budlight with the hashtag #BooTheCommish. Bud Light will be collecting these boos through Saturday, April 25 through the hashtag #BooTheCommish and will donate $1 for the NFL Draft-A-Thon up to $500,000. The "Draft-A-Thon" is a fundraising campaign designed for the draft aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Goodell will appear in front of an in-home camera in the basement of his house in Bronxville, New York when announcing the first-round selections. The commissioner will hear the boos as he's announcing the selection, just like Goodell would if he was at the NFL Draft.
Fans basically will raise money just by booing the commissioner, a win-win situation for the league and providing aid for COVID-19. In a unique draft, this feature will provide a sense of normalcy.
Per a league press release, funds raised during "Draft-A-Thon" will help support six national nonprofit organizations and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts. As part of this donation, all 32 NFL clubs have selected one or more of these organization's local branches to receive a portion of the funding. The remaining funds will be distributed across the country and internationally where the needs are greatest. The six benefiting organizations include American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels America, Salvation Army, and United Way.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Patriots sign ex-Jaguars WR
Whoever winds up being the Pats' starting QB in 2020 has a new target
-
When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Full info
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Brady enters wrong Tampa home
Brady accidentally went to Leftwich's next-door neighbor's home
-
Analyzing NFL war rooms for draft
See how your work from home setup compares to some of the leagues GMs and coaches
-
Deion: Burrow not the draft's best QB
Here's who Sanders likes over the former LSU quarterback
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds on Thursday...
-
Key takeaways from Gronkowski presser
After Tuesday's shocking trade to Tampa, Rob Gronkowski spoke for the first time as a member...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game