The New England Patriots find themselves in an unfamiliar position heading into the 2023 NFL Draft -- the clear fourth-best team in the AFC East on paper. This comes after the New York Jets were able to acquire Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, which further emphasizes New England's need to hit this draft out of the park to keep up with the rest of the division.

The Patriots first selection this year comes at No. 14 overall, which is the highest the organization has picked dating back to 2008 when they owned the No. 10 overall pick and took linebacker -- and current assistant coach -- Jerod Mayo. With that pick New England could look to address their need for a top-tier corner, a starting tackle, or bring in someone to elevate the skill positions. Or they could trade back, which Bill Belichick has been fond of doing over the course of his tenure. Beyond the opening round, New England has two other picks inside the top 100 and three fourth-rounders, four sixths and a seventh, which should be plenty of capital to move around the board to get the player they grade highly.

This is a pivotal time for the Patriots, so you won't want to miss a second of the action over the three-day spectacle. Here is every single selection the Patriots own heading into Thursday night.

Round Overall Pick 1 14 2 46 3 76 4 107 4 117 4 135 6 184 6 187 6 192 6 210 7 245

