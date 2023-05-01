Want to know what I think of every pick made in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft? You can follow along below throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 4 picks as well as the other three rounds below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades.

103. Saints: Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

Grade: A-

Long, athletic battler. Calm, cool, collected with flashes of nastiness. Can play OT or OG at the next level. Advanced pass protector. Needs to get stronger but not far off. Expensive-ish with the trade up.

104. Raiders: Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Grade: A-

One of my favorite DBs in the class. Elite elite. Inside-out versatility. Sticky in coverage and natural ball skills. Will run vertically with almost all NFL WRs. Some tackling misses but ultra feisty. Trade up dips the grades lightly.

105. Eagles: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Grade: A-

Many were down on his 2022 film. I wasn't, I saw a super-sudden, fast CB with plus ball skills. Not a natural mirroring coverage type but his quicks counter that weakness in his game. Big and long too.

106. Colts: Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

Grade: B+

Not ready to play right now but is a long, supremely gifted athlete. Anchor is scary bad right now and not balanced. Think Kolton MIller or Brian O'Neill upside if he gets more powerful. I like addressing the OL for Indy.

107. Patriots: Jake Andrews, C, Troy

Grade: B

Andrews is a mean battler at center with some burst. Understands angles/leverage very well, particularly for the ground game. Low center of gravity. Played guard before his final season. Must add sand in his pants in pass pro to deal with bull rushers. A little early but a very Patriots pick.

108. Seahawks: Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Grade: A

Big, long, wide classic mashing guard. Tested through the roof at the combine, but his athleticism doesn't always show. Hands can be a tick late but that's nit-picking. Heat-seeking missile at the second level. Quality anchor. Love this pick.

109. Texans: Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

Grade: C+

Very tough evaluation because he played in three-man sets almost exclusively in 2022. Long limbs and big-time hustle player. Better against the run than anything else. Hand work is lacking.

110. Colts: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

Grade: A-

Classic Colts pick. Traits galore. Supreme tester at the combine. Tweener who's not particularly productive inside or on the edge getting after the quarterback because he lacks power. Lengthy rusher. At this stage, good value.

111. Browns: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Grade: B

This is around the range he should've been picked. Will be the biggest OT in the NFL as a rookie. Of course not a freaky athlete but is like trying to run around a building on the edge. Balance issues are there and he's not as powerful on down-to-down basis as size would indicate.

112. Patriots: Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

Grade: F

Accurate kicker but doesn't have a big leg. I get kickers can be drafted but trading up for a kicker in the fourth round?

113. Falcons: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Grade: B

Low-level athlete who plays much twitchier than his measured workout. Feisty at the catch point. Battled hard against Jordan Addison and held his own. Love this addition to Falcons secondary just worried about his speed/athleticism.

114. Panthers: Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

Grade: A-

Zavala is an instant starter at guard. Athletic specimen. Wide-bodied too. At times feet a little heavy at times but in general he flows on the field. A little older but that gave him more experience. Smart selection after the Bryce Young pick.

115. Bears: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Grade: B+

Most effortlessly powerful back in this draft. LBs glance off him, and he's always unfazed. Decently explosive too. Will force a bundle of missed tackles. More dynamic Rhamondre Stevenson. Chiseled frame. Not much long speed.

116. Packers: Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn

Grade: A

Tweener frame but legit pass-rusher at DT or on the EDGE. Probably best rushing against OGs at the next level. Thick frame, long leverage, non-stop motor. Some pass-rush moves too. Battles against the run as well.

117. Patriots: Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan

Grade: A

Ultra-experienced, big, balanced, athleticism specimen at guard who's rarely out of position or off balanced. Combo-blocking machine. Hand work is good. Hard to find a flaw to his game. Bit surprised no offense weapon has been added yet.

118. Commanders: Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah

Grade: C+

Could play OT or be an athletic guard at the next level. Loves quick-setting and getting DLs in a hurry after the snap. Athletic specimen. Recovery skill is there. Has to get much stronger and does lean into a lot of his blocks, which hurts his balance. Early though.

119. Chiefs: Chamarri Conner, DB, Va Tech

Grade: C

Explosive athlete who mirrors well and is part safety, part nickel cornerback. Tackling issues pop on film because of his high-energy style. Not a major ball production type either. Opportunistic DB. Trade up dips the grade slightly.

120. Jets: Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

Grade: A-

Had he not gotten injured in 2022, he would've been long gone. Accurate punches in pass pro. Uses his length well. Loads of experience. Good anchor despite higher center of gravity. Can start as a rookie. Not insane upside but higher floor.

121. Jaguars: Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

Grade: D+

Classic Florida LB. Twitchy, downhill only, run-thumper. Smaller frame. Coverage weakness pops on film. Stiff in that regard. This is too early.

122. Cardinals: Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Grade: A

Played all five positions at UCLA. Smooth mover. Floats on the field. Works hard to get underneath DLs and win the leverage game. Rarely on the ground. Very lengthy too. Can become a quality starter.

123. Seahawks: Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi St.

Grade: B

Old-school NT. Not enough juice or pass-rush moves to be a consistent pocket pusher in the NFL, but it won't be due to a lack of effort. Powerful block-shedding ability. Not loads of value with this type but a specific DL the Seahawks needed.

124. Ravens: Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Mississippi

Grade: C-

Tall, long traits-based rusher. Feels like he should've been more productive in the pressure department in college because of his size and athleticism but wasn't. Pass-rush specialist. Older prospect who has to get stronger.

125. Chargers: Derius Davis, WR, TCU

Grade: C+

Underneath, gadgety type who's a tremendous returner. Not fun to corral in space. Little with tiny catch radius and some drops on film. Fun niche option to the offense. But limited

126. Browns: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

Grade: B-

Inside-out rusher with advanced pass-rush move arsenal who's a no-nonsense, powerful player. Takes an extra second to win but can do it at the NFL level. Love him as a rotational rusher.

127. Saints: Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Grade: B

Smaller but accurate natural thrower unafraid to rip it through tight windows. Arm strength is good, not great. Just enough athleticism to avoid the occasional rusher but mostly wants to win in the pocket. Like this as a backup option behind Carr.

128. Rams: Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Grade: C

Overachiever in college. Arm talent isn't brutal and is a quality athlete. Had a ridiculously comfy situation at Georgia. Accuracy is solid but was rarely pressured in college and has some ugly under-pressure reps. Older prospect too.

129. Cowboys: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State

Grade: A

Advanced rusher who's strong and has a thick EDGE frame. Multiple years of high-level productivity. Athleticism is a little concerning. Love the depth at the position for Dallas here.

130. Jaguars: Tyler Lacy, EDGE, Oklahoma St.

Grade: C+

Active, high-energy rusher who understands he needs to win with his hands at the point of attack. Wasn't a consistent producer though. Gets washed away against the run at times but will fight laterally down the line.

131. Bengals: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Grade: C

Nifty, route salesman who thrived in 2022 in high-volume role. Good, not great athlete. YAC is almost non-existent. Feels a little early. Older prospect with one year of major production. Body control and hands are very good.

132. Steelers: Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

Grade: C

Tiny, highly productive rusher with the full arsenal to generate pressure in college. Just major concerns about his length and size. Gets bullied a lot. Very similar to the Sutton Smith pick in 2019.

133. Bears: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Grade: A

Speedy. Really speedy. Deceptive YAC capabilities that come from more than his explosiveness. Hands are concern. Young player with major upside. Love this with Darnell Mooney for Justin Fields.

134. Vikings: Jay Ward, CB, LSU

Grade: C

Skinny, slot/safety hybrid. Click and close ability is special. Coverage skill a little iffy, because his stiffness appears then. He isn't the most consistent tackler. Versatility is his key attribute.

135. Raiders: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue

Grade: C+

Quick release, methodical QB who can really get into a rhythm and sling it. Stiff with essentially no ability to elude rushers. While he zips the football underneath and at intermediate level -- when he mostly reads coverage well -- his overall arm talent is average. Will be 25 in September.