32. Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Grade: A+

Exceptionally long, man-coverage corner. Play is a bit up and down, but his highs are All-Pro caliber. Athletic and plus ball skills. Exactly what the Steelers need.

33. Titans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Grade: A-

Trade up for QB, just at the start of Round 2. Cheaper than doing it in Round 1. Levis needs to improve decision-making, footwork, and accuracy but has strong arm and will be a running threat at the next level. Positional value boosts this grade.

34. Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Grade: A

YAC monster, big-time athlete, strong hands. Gave me George Kittle vibes. Easy fit into the vacancy created by T.J. Hockenson trade.

35. Raiders: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Grade: B+

Complete TE prospect. Not a freaky athlete but does everything well. Won't run by many people but gave me Mark Andrews vibes. Catches everything. Subtle ability to get open.

36. Rams: Steve Avila, G, TCU

Grade: A

Big-bodied interior blocker. Agile and versatile. Not exactly a classic zone-blocking scheme type but moves well. Grows roots in pass pro. Needs to strengthen his edges at next level. Prudent pick here

37. Seahawks: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Grade: A-

Chiseled, explosive, decently bendy rusher with high-level productivity. Length for days. Has to develop pass-rush moves. Precisely the type the Seahawks needed on the defensive line. Surprised this wasn't DT but he's a bigger Carl Lawson.

38. Falcons: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Grade: C

OT in college, maybe OG in the NFL. Serious twitch/explosion. Has to get considerably stronger. Wins are awesome. Losses are super ugly. Needs a fair amount of development, especially if he moves positions.

39. Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Grade: B-

Sizable but compact WR with RB-like frame and RB-like capabilities after the catch. Tested awesomely. Carolina needs to rebuild the WR group. He's a lesser version of D.J. Moore.

40. Saints: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Grade: D+

Sturdy EDGE who does not play to his measured athleticism. Slower burst off the line. Rushes are high and lack leverage. Pass-rush move arsenal is lacking. Better edge-setter than pass rusher. This is way too early

41. Cardinals: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Grade: C+

Advanced rusher who plays more athletically than his measured workout. Karate-master at the point of attacks. Deploys his hands awesomely. Has to get much stronger. Lacks length a bit. Little early.

42. Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon St.

Grade: C+

Sleek, vertical seam-stretcher at TE. Bit of an enigma because he only played two games in 2022. Didn't get to see how much YAC he could accumulate in college. Fast though. Some drops on film but will make grabs with arms extended. One-tricky pony type. Like add for Jordan Love.

43. Jets: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Grade: C+

Tall but quick, athletic center. Awesome combo blocker. Anchor isn't brutal but needs to get much stronger at next level. Tends to get over anxious in pass pro, lunging and missing relatively often. Needs some time to develop but the position makes sense.

44. Colts: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas St.

Grade: C+

Tall, crazy long, elite tester. Twitch for days. Major upside. Can mirror well but lapses following WRs and with his ball skills pop on film. Exact type the Colts love. Love the athleticism but comes with some risk.

45. Lions: Brian Branch, CB, Alabama

Grade: A

Best tackling defensive back I've ever scouted. Instinctive playmaker in coverage at intermediate level. Extensive slot defender experience. Just a lesser athlete. Will be fun with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

46. Patriots: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

Grade: C-

Patriots EDGE all the way. Huge, thick, powerful hands. Tested well but doesn't play to that level on the field. Can be slippery getting upfield or stiff and stagnant when he takes on blocks. Can he win fast enough in the NFL? No offense?

47. Commanders: Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois

Grade: B+

Long, explosive, agile safety with a complete game. Finds the ball well in the air. Strong, assertive tackler. Can play multiple roles. Body control is awesome too.

48. Buccaneers: Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota St.

Grade: B

Smooth, super-versatile blocker who gets up and under rushers. Must add plenty of weight/power at next level but does play with great leverage. Tampa Bay had to add to the offensive line. A tick early, but I get it.

49. Steelers: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Grade: B+

Benton fits the Steelers prototype. No-nonsense masher on the inside who plays with outstanding burst and powerful, active hands. Plenty of athleticism to get lateral. Not a major pass rusher.

50. Packers: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan St.

Grade: A

Draft crush of mine. Smaller and didn't test through the roof but is such a crafty route runner and has plus speed. Gets open routinely, flashes after the catch, and tracks the football tremendously. Contested-catch winner.

51. Dolphins: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Grade: A-

This is a battle-tested, feisty, ballhawk who can man up on the perimeter. Athletic and strong. A bit surprised this was a CB given their depth there, but Smith is a stud.

52. Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Grade: C

Charbonnet is a physical, athletic rusher. Compact balance galore. But is this needed after Kenneth Walker last season?

53. Bears: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Grade: A-

Huge and effortlessly powerful. Can play anywhere up and down the DL. Bull rush master. Difficult to move. Has to build out pass-rush move arsenal. Exquisite specific addition to the middle of Chicago's defense.

54. Chargers: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

Grade: B

Advanced rusher who's a good, not great athlete. Weird body type with short arms. Hurts him at the point of attack. I like Chargers adding more EDGE talent. Young has to get much stronger. Just scratching the surface of how good he can be.

55. Chiefs: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Grade: A-

Rice is a perimeter stud who can win in contested-catch scenarios and dominates with authoritative yards-after-the-catch ability. Explosive. Just didn't run a variety of routes. A classic Chiefs pick. Trade up dips the great slightly.

56. Bears: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Grade: C

Project-y physical specimen. Lots of blown coverage on film flashes are special. Plenty of missed tackles on film. Older prospect. If he reaches his potential, he could be very good. But risky.

57. Giants: John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota

Grade: A

Instant starter at center. Large but nimble. Reach blocks galore on his film. Recovery ability is there too. Not dominant but simply blocks everything. Fills a major need.

58. Cowboys: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Grade: C-

Strong hands. Not a YAC type whatsoever and only broke out at the end of a long career. Fun player who fills a need but this is too early.

59. Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Grade: A

Enormous human being who actually plays with more foot quickness than his size would indicate. Masher in one-on-one scenarios. Must utilize his length better at next level but already very good anchoring skill. More help for Josh Allen is smart for Buffalo.

60. Bengals: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

Grade: B+

Not a super twitchy CB but incredibly fast. Inside-out versatility. Smaller, skinnier frame. Good tackler. Attacks the ball aggressively in the air. More young personnel for Cincinnati's secondary.

61. Jaguars: Brenton Strange, TE, Penn St.

Grade: A-

Love this pick. Strange was a low-volume weapon at Penn State but flourishes after the catch thanks to outstanding athleticism and power through contact. Can get open too. Fun pairing with Evan Engram for Trevor Lawrence.

62. Texans: Juice Scruggs, C, Penn St.

Grade: C+

Battler on the inside. He's a wall-off blocker, not a one-on-one masher. Tested more athletically than he plays. Plenty of experience. Solid combo blocker. Does have starter upside and not brutal in any area but doesn't have a specialty.

63. Broncos: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Grade: B+

Produced in wide open Oklahoma offense but has serious juice at all three levels. Will win vertically on speed alone at the next level. YAC is good, not great. Fun addition to the offense. Was this biggest need?