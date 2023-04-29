The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and every pick will either be praised or scrutinized and I'm here to do both. Want to know what I think of every pick made Thursday in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft? You can find it all below. You can also follow along throughout the rest of the draft on Days 2 and 3 for more grades and more analysis from CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick in our live blog and all the trades in our trade tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

1. Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Grade: B-

He is the best pure passer in this draft, but I am worried about his size. It's a strange move to move up to take a guy this small by giving up so much to do it. But he has talent, if he holds up. He's an outlier we've never seen.

2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Grade: B

They had to take the shot at the quarterback, so it's the smart thing to do. I would have taken Will Levis, but I get it. Stroud has the ability to become a good starting quarterback.

3. Texans: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Grade: B-

They gave up a ton to get him. He better be Von Miller. I don't think he is that. He's a good player, but is he dynamic? No. He doesn't seem like a great fit in their scheme.

4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Grade: B

This should have been Will Levis. I like Richardson, but he will take time. His ceiling is amazing, but the Colts need to be patient with him. This is a boom or bust pick.

5. Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Grade: B-

He's a good player, but he is a smallish corner who throws his body around. Will he hold up? Seattle usually likes taller corners, which makes this somewhat of a surprise.

6. Cardinals: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Grade: B

He's the best tackle in this class, but is he elite? Plus where do they play him? They have a left tackle in D.J. Humphries, so maybe he plays right tackle or inside at guard. Good player.

7. Raiders: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Grade: A

I love this pick, one of the best of the day. if Wilson's injured foot checks out, which it certainly has for the Raiders, he's going to be a big-time end in their defense to go with Maxx Crosby for a long time. He has all the traits you want in an edge rusher.

8. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Grade: D

This is way too high for a back, even if he's a really good player. Backs don't decide Super Bowls. I know Arthur Smith loves backs, but this is a deep draft of backs and history isn't kind to this type of move. I don't like it because of position value. Good player, bad position.

9. Eagles: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Grade: A+

The Eagles move up one spot and give up little to get a guy I think is the best player in this draft. Yes, he has some off-field issues, but this is a great spot for him. Howie Roseman wins again.

10. Bears: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Grade: B+

He's a violent player who fills a major need at right tackle. They have to protect better in front of Justin Fields and he will help that. Wright shut down Will Anderson, which was impressive to watch.

11. Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Grade: B

The Titans need a ton of help on their offensive line. Skoronski is a physical, tough guy who will help up front. He's a Mike Vrabel type of player. He played tackle in college, but I think he might end up as an All-Pro guard.

12. Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Grade: D

Yes, he's an air back. Yes, he can do a lot of things. But, again, why take him here when there is a guy like corner Christian Gonzalez on the board? He's good but he's a back. At least it wasn't a top-10 pick.

13. Packers: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Grade: B-

This is a player with a lot of potential, but he didn't play up to it at Iowa. He's an effort player who has the tools to get better on the next level. Some think he will be like J.J. Watt from that standpoint, better in the NFL. Time will tell.

14. Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Grade: B+

He is a long, athletic tackle who will get bigger and stronger at the next level. He can move for a man his size. The Steelers had to upgrade their tackle spot, so this move to get up made sense. Jones might have the most upside of any offensive lineman in this class.

15. Jets: Will McDonald, LB, Iowa State

Grade: C+

I am not sure of this pick for this team. This is a little high for my liking and they had some more pressing needs. Is he a game changer? I doubt it. Good player, not worth this pick.

16. Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Grade: A

I love this kid. He has good length, but he is lean at 170 pounds. Even so, he will throw his body around. But you draft him because he's an elite cover player who fills an immediate need. He is going to upgrade an already good defense.

17. Patriots: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Grade: A

I had him ranked as the top corner in this draft. For him to fall this far is amazing to me. The Patriots traded down and still filled a major position of need. Nice job.

18. Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Grade: A+

I love this pick for the Lions. This kid will be special. He is big, can run and will improve as a cover player as he gets acclimated to the NFL game. He's one of my favorite players in this draft.

19. Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Grade: B

They need help inside and Kancey has the tools to be an up-the-field, attacking defensive tackle. But he isn't big and he can get overwhelmed at the point. But he has Vita Vea next to him for that, so I get it.

20. Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Grade: B

The Seahawks needed to get help at the receiver spot and they are getting a guy some consider the best in the class. I don't, but he's a good player. He will help Geno Smith a bunch to go with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

21. Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Grade: C

They needed to get a young receiver, but I think Jordan Addison would have been a better pick. Johnson is a big receiver, but he has issues catching the football at times. I get the pick with Justin Herbert and age creeping in, but I think there were better options and maybe better positions to take.

22. Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Grade: B

They needed to get a young receiver for their new offense under Todd Monken. I like Jordan Addison more, but this is a good move. Flowers is a really good player who was hurt by bad quarterback play at Boston College.

23. Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Grade: A

He is my favorite receiver in this class. He will be a perfect complement to Justin Jefferson, He is a great route runner. Needs to get a little bigger since he weighs 175 pounds, but that will happen.

24. Giants: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Grade: B+

He's an impressive man-cover player who will fit in perfectly with Wink Martindale's defense. Banks is a cocky player who played his best against good players. I like this pick.

25. Bills: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Grade: C

This is a strange pick when you consider they have Dawson Knox and have a few more pressing needs. Kincaid is a good player, but the position doesn't make sense and they traded up to get him.

26. Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Grade: A

Smith is another one of my favorite players. He's a power player who can hold up against the run, but I think he will be a better pass rusher than people expect. He just needs to keep his weight in check.

27. Jaguars: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Grade: B+

They traded down and still landed a tackle they probably would have taken at No. 24. That's good drafting. Harrison can come in and play left tackle or right tackle, depending on where they play.

28. Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Grade: B

There is great value in getting Murphy in this spot. If they want to win a Super Bowl, they have to beat the the great quarterbacks in the AFC. That means pressure. Murphy joins a good group and gives them fresh legs.

29. Saints: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Grade: B+

This is a need pick. They suffered some hits at defensive tackle in free agency, so they had to find help. Bresee had injuries and other things that held him back at Clemson, but he has a ton of talent. That will show up on the next level.

30. Eagles: Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia

Grade: B

He is a smallish edge player who will have to be used situationally by the Eagles. He has speed and quickness, but he needs to gain weight. With the Eagles, he can be used in that role.

31. Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Grade: C+

He fills a position of need on the edge, but I didn't love his tape. He was miscast at Kansas State, playing more inside than on the edge. But I am not sure he's dynamic edge player.

2023 NFL Draft rookie jerseys now available

It's time to celebrate the NFL's stars of tomorrow with a brand new jersey. Shop NFL Draft jerseys for your favorite teams and rookies here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.