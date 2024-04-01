If the New York Jets have told us anything this offseason, it's that they are going all in on the 2024 campaign. The club has acquired a litany of veteran players on one-year deals in hopes of maximizing its chances of contending this season with Aaron Rodgers, who'll be 41 in December. And the next step in squeezing every drop they can into putting themselves in a position to hoist a Lombardi Trophy by this time next year could come in the NFL Draft.

Currently, the Jets hold the No. 10 overall pick. One school of thought could be for the team to address its quarterback position at that selection and bring aboard a young signal-caller to develop behind Rodgers. However, ESPN's Rich Cimini relays that is an unlikely route New York goes down. Instead, he notes that the Jets would like to receive a trade proposal from the QB-needy teams behind them. That would give them an opportunity to acquire another top-100 pick that could be another piece to help them in 2024. At the moment, the Jets only have two picks inside the top 100 (No. 10 and No. 72).

Good news for the Jets is that there are plenty of teams directly behind them that are said to be in the market for a young quarterback. After the Jets, the Minnesota Vikings (No. 11), Denver Broncos (No. 12) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13) have all been teams rumored to want to move up the board for a QB.

The big question for New York is whether or not a quarterback that would warrant being a top-10 pick would still be available by the time they are on the clock at No. 10. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye have all been earmarked as top-five picks, and J.J. McCarthy has also been gaining steam to go in that range as well. If those four are gone, the Jets would need a prospective trade partner to be in love with someone in that next tier, which consists of Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

Thanks to the team addressing its offensive line in free agency, GM Joe Douglas noted last week at the NFL Annual League Meeting that the Jets "now have great flexibility to go in any direction that is best for us. It opens the door to a lot of possibilities at No. 10."