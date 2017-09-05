NFL files motion to dismiss Ezekiel Elliott's federal court case

The NFL has filed a motion to dismiss Ezekiel Elliott's federal case. According to USAToday.com's A.J. Perez, the league isn't convinced Elliott has the legal standing to challenge in court his six-game suspension relating to domestic assault allegations.

This latest development comes days after -- and in response to -- the NFL Players Association filing a temporary restraining order against the league for the express purpose of"prevent[ing] the National Football League from enforcing the six-game suspension imposed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell."

According to the NFLPA, the league conspired to suppress evidence concerning Elliott's innocence relating to domestic assault allegations while the NFLPA was denied both the right to cross-examine his accuser, Tiffany Thompson, and the right to question Goodell concerning what he did and did not know about the investigation.

The NFL's expectation is that league-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson will deny Elliott's appeal and a temporary restraining order will allow the Cowboys running back to play as his case makes its way through the courts.

Meanwhile, the league contends that the NFLPA can't ask for a temporary restraining order when there hasn't yet been a ruling in Elliott's appeal.

"The NFLPA also lacks standing to seek a contingent order preemptively challenging an award that clearly has not yet (and may never) cause it or Ezekiel Elliott any harm," Eric Gambrell, a lawyer representing the NFL, wrote in one of the filings, via Perez. "And the NFLPA's claim is unripe to boot, as even the NFLPA acknowledges that the arbitrator's forthcoming award could still afford the NFLPA all the relief it seeks."

So now what?

We wait.

The league could rule on Elliott's appeal in the coming days and if the ruling isn't to the NFLPA's liking, they could resubmit the restraining order. And as CBSSports.com's Will Brinson detailed recently, if the court does grant the restraining order, Elliott's suspension will be temporarily vacated and he will be eligible to play against the Giants in Week 1.