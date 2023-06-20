The NFL is working through identifying and handing down punishments for violations of the league's gambling policy this offseason, having already cited six players who broke the rules. The NFL may not be done yet, either.

On Tuesday, the NFL held a conference call where the league discussed the gambling policy and education. Here, the league laid out six key rules for players to know and follow, (via NFL Media):

1. Don't bet on the NFL 2. Don't gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game, or staying at a team hotel 3. Don't have someone bet for you 4. Don't share team "inside information" 5. Don't enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season 6. Don't play daily fantasy football

As stated, NFL players can gamble on sports that are not the NFL, but cannot do so while at "work." That's what Detroit Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill III were caught doing. Both were handed six-game suspensions. Betting on the NFL means betting on anything NFL related, whether it's the NFL Honors, NFL Draft or daily fantasy.

In the conference call, NFL chief compliance officer Sabrina Perel said that if a player uses his own name on a gambling app, the league will be alerted, per NFL Media. There's also a new rule where rookies must go through mandatory training on the gambling policy.

In May, four players from the Lions (Williams, Berryhill, Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore) and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders were suspended for gambling violations. Cephus, Moore and Toney were found to have gambled on the NFL, and given indefinite suspensions that at the very least will be for one year. As for the sixth player, Isaiah Rodgers of the Indianapolis Colts is reportedly under investigation, but the league declined comment on the situation Tuesday, per Front Office Sports.