NFL Honors 2019: TV channel, start time, how to stream, location, award details, where to find spoilers

Sunday is for determining who's going to be crowned Super Bowl champion. But Saturday is for handing out hardware and booking tickets to Canton.

Saturday evening marks the ninth annual NFL Honors, when every major award from the 2018 season -- from MVP to Coach of the Year -- will be announced. The 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be revealed during the ceremony.

Will second-year sensation Patrick Mahomes finally secure the MVP honors he seemingly had locked up by mid-season? Who will follow up Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's top honor from 2017? And which player's community service will be championed with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?

You'll know everything after Saturday night's show from The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, where Steve Harvey will host this year's annual awards ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LIII, which can be streamed live right here on CBSSports.com or via CBS All Access. But if you can't wait, we're live blogging the award ceremony as it's being taped, which you can find right here.

Here's a rundown of major honors set to be awarded Saturday night, plus details on how to tune in:

How to watch



Show: 2019 NFL Honors

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Fox Theatre (Atlanta)

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)

2019 awards

Here's a look at some of the most notable awards that will be issued at the 2019 NFL Honors: