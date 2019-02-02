NFL Honors 2019: TV channel, start time, how to stream, location, award details, where to find spoilers
Everything you need to know about tuning in to the NFL's annual awards show
Sunday is for determining who's going to be crowned Super Bowl champion. But Saturday is for handing out hardware and booking tickets to Canton.
Saturday evening marks the ninth annual NFL Honors, when every major award from the 2018 season -- from MVP to Coach of the Year -- will be announced. The 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be revealed during the ceremony.
Will second-year sensation Patrick Mahomes finally secure the MVP honors he seemingly had locked up by mid-season? Who will follow up Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's top honor from 2017? And which player's community service will be championed with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?
You'll know everything after Saturday night's show from The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, where Steve Harvey will host this year's annual awards ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LIII, which can be streamed live right here on CBSSports.com or via CBS All Access. But if you can't wait, we're live blogging the award ceremony as it's being taped, which you can find right here.
Here's a rundown of major honors set to be awarded Saturday night, plus details on how to tune in:
How to watch
Show: 2019 NFL Honors
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Fox Theatre (Atlanta)
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)
Note: Signing up for CBS All Access is simple.
2019 awards
Here's a look at some of the most notable awards that will be issued at the 2019 NFL Honors:
- AP Most Valuable Player
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year
- AP Defensive Player of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year
- NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year
- FedEx Air Player of the Year
- FedEx Ground Player of the Year
- Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year
- Salute to Service Award
- Unstoppable Performance of the Year
- Deacon Jones Award
- Art Rooney Scholarship Award
- Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year
-
