Two NFL officials may have found themselves in hot water due to their actions following the Carolina Panthers' 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday. According to NFL Media, the league is reviewing an incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.

A video shot by a reporter in Charlotte appears to show the two officials approaching Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium and asking him to sign something.

Check out the video below:

Per Tom Pelissero, the NFL-NFLRA CBA says game officials "shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia." While it's of course unconfirmed, the video does appear to show both officials asking Evans to sign something. You can see other Buccaneers players and assistants gawking at the situation as they walked by.

The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the year with the loss to the Panthers. Evans led the Bucs with nine receptions for 96 yards, although he did drop a sure-fire touchdown in the first quarter.