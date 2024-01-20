The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers enjoyed their bye weeks, but now it is back to business as the 2024 Divisional Round NFL schedule gets underway on Saturday. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (-9.0) will host the Houston Texans, whom Baltimore defeated in their season-opener, 25-9. The 49ers and Green Bay Packers haven't faced each other since before Brock Purdy and Jordan Love were starting quarterbacks. The 49ers and Ravens are both favored by 9.5 in the latest NFL odds, among the largest NFL spreads of the week.

The Ravens and the 49ers are the favorites to grind through the playoffs and face each other in the Super Bowl, but are they worth your Divisional Round NFL bets?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Divisional Round NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Divisional Round NFL picks is that the Bills (-2.5) cover the spread at home versus the Chiefs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bills went 7-2 at Highmark Stadium during the regular season and are coming off of a 31-17 home win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round. Josh Allen continued his late-season dominance by throwing for 203 yards with three TDs. Allen is projected to keep on rolling and keep the Chiefs defense busy.

Meanwhile, Kansas City's offense has looked like a shell of itself in recent outings. Patrick Mahomes ranked sixth in the league with 4,183 passing yards and the Chiefs offense as a whole ranked 15th in points per game. The Chiefs won three of their last four road games, but those wins were against non-playoff teams in the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. The steeper competition could contribute to why the model is leaning on Buffalo to cover on Sunday. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Divisional Round NFL picks

Divisional Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 20

Texans at Ravens (-9.5, 43.5)

Packers at 49ers (-9.5, 50.5)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Buccaneers at Lions (-6, 49.5)

Chiefs at Bills (-2.5, 45.5)