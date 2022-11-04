There are 11 games on the Sunday Week 9 NFL schedule, and the 5-3 Jets will try to make a statement when they host the 6-1 Bills. New York quarterback Zach Wilson had the second-most passing yards in Week 8, but the Jets lost 22-17 to New England. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa was the leading passer last week with 382 yards and three TD passes. The Dolphins visit Chicago to take on the Bears and Justin Fields, who showed positive signs in a loss to Dallas last week. The Chiefs and Titans close out the day on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, a showdown featuring Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Titans running back Derrick Henry. Buffalo is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, which also offers numerous NFL player bets. The sportsbook has the over/under for passing yards on Bills quarterback Josh Allen at 278.5, while Wilson's number is 207.5 in its NFL props. Before you lock in your 2022 Week 9 NFL prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive fantasy sports, poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

After nailing three of his four NFL props last week, the expert is an impressive 21-10 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first eight weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 58-34 (+15.80 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks this season. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2022 Week 9 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz has a ton of confidence in is Lions quarterback Jared Goff Under 23.5 pass completions against Green Bay. The Packers' defense has struggled against the run, so PropStarz expects Detroit to rely on running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift. Green Bay allows 141 rushing yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL, and 4.9 per carry. They yield just 175 yards through the air, second-best in the league.

With a 3.5-point spread, it should be a close game, and the Packers like to control the ball. In fact, Green Bay plays at the slowest pace in the NFL, averaging 31.3 seconds per play. Goff averages only 22.7 completions per game, and the only quarterback who has eclipsed this number against the Packers this season is Tom Brady. Opposing QBs are averaging 17.5 completions per game. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 9 NFL prop picks here.

