The NFL is littered with important contributors who were originally cut, waived, or released by another club, so cutdown day doesn't signal the end of the football playing days for everybody.

Raheem Mostert went undrafted in 2015 then was cut by six different teams before landing as the feature back in San Francisco with the 49ers. Isaiah McKenzie was waived mid-season by the Broncos in 2018. He's entering the 2022 season as Buffalo's starting slot receiver.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to decrease their roster size to 53 players, and I'm tracking the released players most worthy of being added by another club. I'll continue to update this tracker as more moves trickle in Tuesday -- these 53-man rosters are far from finalized.

Below you'll see those players, with information on which team released them, the round in which they were drafted -- if applicable -- and a link to their Mockdraftable spider chart, which showcases how they tested at the combine or their pro day when they were prospects.

S Jaquiski Tartt

Released by: Eagles

Draft status: Round 2 - 2015

Positional athleticism: Above-average

Safeties with Tartt's experience level and productivity aren't casually available every August. He played in 80 regular season games for the 49ers starting in 2015 and amassed four picks with 18 pass breakups along with an average of 56 total tackles per season.

A rocked-up safety best viciously attacking the middle of the field and line of scrimmage, Tartt's type of safety has recently become trendy in the NFL. He had five tackles and sack in Super Bowl LIV. Only 30, Tartt should have plenty of suitors on the open market. Because he's a vested veteran -- more than four years accrued in the NFL -- he is not subject to waivers and can sign with another team immediately.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Dazz Newsome

Released by: Bears

Draft status: Round 6 - 2021

Positional athleticism: Well below-average

Newsome was my #TrustTheTape prospect in the 2021 class. He tested horrifically. On the field at North Carolina, Newsome was electric. Newsome produced in all four seasons for the Tar Heels and had more than 1,000 yards with 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

He was a member of this article last year, actually, when the Bears released him before the 53-man cutdown. He was signed to Chicago's practice squad and caught two passes for 23 yards in a few spot appearances late in the season. Now, his 2019 season in the ACC has mostly been rendered irrelevant, and his poor combine seems more like to have been a strong indicator that Newsome simply isn't quite athletic enough to win consistently as a slot wideout in the NFL. After a strong minicamp and flashes in training camp, Newsome had just two for 27 yards in preseason. He's worth rostering as an underneath, gadget-type slot receiver.

P Sam Martin

Released by: Broncos

Draft status: Round 5 - 2013

Positional athleticism: Irrelevant

Check the punter stats from 2021 -- the net punting average, that is -- and you'll see Martin near the top. His 42.8 average was the third-best in football, and his 28 punts downed inside the 20 were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. Year over year consistency is vital for punters, and in each of the past three seasons, Martin finished 12th or better in net average. For a club looking to upgrade the punter position, Martin should be priority No. 1. Punters are people, too, remember.