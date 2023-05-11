The last major event of the NFL offseason ahead of when training camps begin at the end of July is the league's unveiling of its 2023 schedule. Despite reports that the event could be delayed from its original target date, the NFL confirmed Monday that the schedule reveal will take place on Thursday, May 11 as planned.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, May 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, ESPN2

CBS Sports HQ: You can stream on CBS Sports HQ, with coverage Thursday at 8 p.m. ET featuring Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Danny Kanell, Brady Quinn, and SportsLine's Todd Furhman.

The league will announce the following contests ahead of Thursday evening:

International Games – Wednesday, May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

on NFL Network and ESPN Black Friday Game – Wednesday, May 10 via Amazon

via Amazon Select individual games – Wednesday, May 10 on CBS Mornings and Fox & Friends

on CBS Mornings and Fox & Friends Select individual games – Thursday, May 11 on NBC's Today Show and ABC's Good Morning America

While the NFL continually excels at building its upcoming season as its biggest, 2023 may actually live up to that billing. According to ESPN, there will be 14 postseason rematches from the 2022 season: the Super Bowl (Eagles-Chiefs), conference championships (Bengals-Chiefs as well as 49ers-Eagles) and all of the divisional round games (Jaguars-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Cowboys-49ers and Giants-Eagles).

There will also be a few other changes in 2023 including the league's first Black Friday game, and a tripleheader on Christmas Day, which falls on a Monday. Additionally, games don't necessarily "belong" to networks anymore, meaning any network can bid for any game time slot. All 32 teams will be eligible to be on Thursday Night Football multiple times in a season. On the flip side, not all teams are guaranteed to have a primetime spot. The NFL is moving toward more of a meritocracy, providing the biggest spots for the more exciting teams.