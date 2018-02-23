NFL to allow draft invitees to bring high school coaches with expenses paid

The NFL is adding a nice wrinkle to the draft this year, as NFL draft invitees that accept their invitation will now be allowed to bring their high school coaches, all expenses paid. High school coaches often have a unique spot in these players' lives, whether it's cultivating talents, soliciting recruiters, or just stumping for their players. It's a nice gesture to the more unheralded part of the recruiting process.

It's often apparent when you're dealing with an NFL-level talent at the high school level. Go back and watch Jadeveon Clowney's high school tape if you ever doubt that. But they're aren't talked about like pros until college. High school coaches cultivate talent and put them in positions to succeed, while college coaches look for the best of the best.

Twenty-two players attended the 2017 NFL Draft, and we can likely expect a similar number come 2018. Who knows how many will end up going this year, as we're still far too early in the draft process to know who are consensus Day 1 picks. Indeed, the quarterback position will be debated all the way up to draft day, with people arguing about the playmaking of Lamar Jackson vs. the confidence of Josh Allen.

It will be a long process, but a rewarding one for the players. Now, it will also be a rewarding one for their coaches. Let's just hope that no one gets spurned if they don't get an invite.