NFL Wild Card odds, line: Bears vs. Eagles picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1 on Chicago games

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles head to Chicago to face the Bears in the final game of the NFL Playoffs' opening round on Sunday. The Bears are favored by 5.5 points with the Over-Under set at 41 for the 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff. Chicago (12-4) has won nine of 10 led by a tenacious defense, while the Eagles (9-7) won five of six down the stretch to keep their Super Bowl repeat hopes alive. Before you make any Eagles vs. Bears picks and NFC Wild Card predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season, returning $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. And he's SportsLine's hottest NFL handicapper heading into the playoffs, on a remarkable 51-31 run.

The renowned prognosticator has cashed big in two of the last three prestigious Las Vegas SuperContests and now turned his eye toward Sunday's postseason showdown. White has a strong history of success in handicapping Chicago -- he boasts an incredible 7-1 mark on picks for or against the Bears, including their 24-10 Week 17 win over the Vikings as five-point underdogs. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, White has analyzed Eagles vs. Bears (stream live on fuboTV) from every angle and locked in a strong spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

White knows the Bears have won four in a row and boast the NFL's premier defense. Chicago has allowed just 17.7 points per game, fewest in the league, ranks No. 3 with 50 sacks, and its 27 interceptions are six more than any other team.

Linebacker Khalil Mack, acquired from the Raiders right before the season kicked off, has 12.5 sacks, while shutdown corner Kyle Fuller has seven interceptions, tied for the most in the NFL.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been far better in his second season, throwing for 24 touchdowns in 14 games. Not only can he take chances with a strong defense backing him, he also has the 11th-ranked run game behind him, led by running back Jordan Howard's 935 yards and nine TDs.

But just because the Bears have a shutdown defense doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Wild Card spread against the defending Super Bowl champions.

White also knows Philadelphia once again heads into the postseason led by its backup quarterback. But that worked out pretty well last year, as Nick Foles guided the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title and took home Super Bowl MVP honors.

He's started the past three games for Philly, all wins, and has completed 77 percent of his passes for 962 yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles scored 28.7 points per game against the Rams, Texans and Redskins, well above their season average of 22.3.

Foles has plenty of weapons to work with, including the top tight end in the league, Zach Ertz, who caught 116 passes (second in the NFL behind the Saints' Michael Thomas) for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

Philly's defensive front will put pressure on Trubisky. The unit has totaled 44 sacks, led by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (10.5) and defensive ends Michael Bennett (9.0) and Chris Long (6.5).

We can tell you White is leaning under for Eagles vs. Bears, but he's found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Bears? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL analyst who's an outstanding 7-1 on picks involving the Bears.