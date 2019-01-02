NFL Wild Card odds, line: Bears vs. Eagles picks, predictions from red-hot expert who's 7-1 on Chicago games

The final game of Wild Card Weekend kicks off Sunday afternoon when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the Chicago Bears at 4:40 p.m. ET. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles squeaked into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season, while Chicago won the NFC North title for the first time since 2010. The Bears enter Sunday's showdown favored by six-points with the over-under set at 41 in the latest Bears vs. Eagles odds. Before making any Bears vs. Eagles picks of your own and NFC Wild Card predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season, returning $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. And he's SportsLine's hottest NFL handicapper heading into the playoffs, on a remarkable 51-31 run.

The renowned prognosticator has cashed big in two of the last three prestigious Las Vegas SuperContests and now turned his eye toward Sunday's postseason showdown. White has a strong history of success in handicapping Chicago -- he boasts an incredible 7-1 mark on picks for or against the Bears, including their 24-10 Week 17 win over the Vikings as five-point underdogs. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, White has analyzed Eagles vs. Bears (stream live on fuboTV) from every angle and locked in a strong spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

White knows the Bears have won four in a row and boast the NFL's premier defense. Chicago has allowed just 17.7 points per game, fewest in the league, ranks No. 3 with 50 sacks, and its 27 interceptions are six more than any other team.

Linebacker Khalil Mack, acquired from the Raiders right before the season kicked off, has 12.5 sacks, while shutdown corner Kyle Fuller has seven interceptions, tied for the most in the NFL.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been far better in his second season, throwing for 24 touchdowns in 14 games. Not only can he take chances with a strong defense backing him, he also has the 11th-ranked run game behind him, led by running back Jordan Howard's 935 yards and nine TDs.

But just because the Bears have a shutdown defense doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Wild Card spread against the defending Super Bowl champions.

White also knows Philadelphia enters Sunday's showdown having won three consecutive games. Philadelphia's offense has been revitalized with backup quarterback Nick Foles under center. In fact, the Eagles are averaging over 28 points and 420 yards per game during their last three contests.

While the offense has certainly found its groove in recent weeks, it's been the defense who has stepped up in a major way. The Eagles' defense is allowing under 18 points per game during their three game win streak, and have allowed just two passing touchdowns during that span. Philly's defensive front has also been terrorizing opposing offenses all season long. The unit has totaled 44 sacks, led by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (10.5) and defensive ends Michael Bennett (9.0) and Chris Long (6.5).

We can tell you White is leaning under for Eagles vs. Bears, but he's found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Bears? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL analyst who's an outstanding 7-1 on picks involving the Bears.