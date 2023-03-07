The NFL will play on Black Friday for the first time in 2023. To welcome the scheduling addition, Amazon announced Tuesday that its special Prime Video broadcast will be available free to all audiences.

While holidays have always been ripe for the NFL's presence, thanks largely due to the league's history of playing Thanksgiving games, football saw a seasonal expansion in 2022, when the NFL unveiled its first Christmas Day triple-header. Last October, the NFL also announced its Black Friday plans, teasing an afternoon contest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

The game is now expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET, Amazon announced Tuesday, and will be available for free streaming. Prime Video began its run as the exclusive home of "Thursday Night Football" in 2022, but its 15 regular-season broadcasts were availably only to paying Amazon Prime subscribers. This special broadcast will also feature Amazon's standard broadcast crew of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game," Prime Video vice president Jay Marine said in a statement. "We're so very proud of our 'Thursday Night Football production' and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action."

The teams playing on Black Friday will be announced when the NFL reveals its full 2023 schedule this spring.

How to watch

Date: Nov. 24, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET (estimated)

Stream: Prime Video, NFL+