PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Sirianni is the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and is one of the most successful the franchise has ever had.

The only head coach to take the Eagles to the playoffs in his first three seasons, Sirianni is just the third head coach to win 11-plus games with the franchise in consecutive seasons (Dick Vermeil in 1979-1980 and Andy Reid in 2000-2004). Sirianni's 34-17 record with the Eagles is the highest win percentage in team history (.667).

Sirianni has the third-highest win percentage among active NFL head coaches (Jim Harbaugh and Matt LaFleur are higher) and the 14th highest in NFL history among coaches who have coached 50-plus games.

Yet the question remains what does Sirianni do as the Eagles head coach? Sirianni doesn't call plays as he gave that up seven games into his first season. The offense the Eagles ran last season was his, although he's admitted toward relinquishing control of that for fresh, innovative ideas.

Sirianni appears to be taking a CEO-style approach toward running the Eagles, having the new offensive coordinator run the offense and the new defensive coordinator run the defense. Think a style similar to John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

"I guess it would be very similar to what's going on right now," Sirianni said at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday. "Does that mean I'll sit more into defensive meetings at times? Maybe. Instead of always being in an offensive meeting. Maybe I go to a defensive meeting here and there.

"But my job is to be the head coach of the team, not the head coach of the offense, not the head coach of the defense, not the head coach of the special teams, but be the head coach of the football team."

No longer does Sirianni appear to bear the offensive responsibilities as he had the last three years, even though the head coach was adamant that it was "our offense" when collaborating with the new offensive coordinator.

"It's our scheme. It'll be our scheme of what we're doing," Sirianni said. "We're bringing in a guy to bring in new ideas, to do the things that he's done in the past. We're going through an extensive search to get that right person.

But it would be crazy not to add some of the things that we've done in the past here, as well. I don't know if it's going to be 95% this, 95% that -- we're not there yet. We're working on getting the best guy in here for the job and a guy who has a vision, a guy who's going to call the plays, a guy who's going to be able to coach the quarterback in the same sense there.

"It's just about getting the right guy, and then we'll decide where that goes, but I'm hiring him to do a job and to be in charge of the offense."

Sirianni's job for 2024 is simple, and a reason why he's returning as the head coach after speculation regarding his future. Plenty of players backed Sirianni last week; now he has the chance to reward them for their faith.

"That's making sure the culture is working with our five core values ... every day," Sirianni said. "We're not coming up with new core values. We may shuffle where things are that are important and the most important, but that's diving into that, building the culture, having a relationship with the guys on the football team because I know when I have that connection with the guys on the football team, that's when the culture is working and working at a high level.

"And that's where our connection with the players and their connection with each other works well, too."