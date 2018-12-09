Oakland vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: Oakland 2-10; Pittsburgh 7-4-1

What to Know

Oakland are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.58 points per game before their next game. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. If the game is anything like the 38-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Oakland are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Oakland came within a touchdown against Kansas City last Sunday, but wound up with a 33-40 loss. Oakland's defeat came about despite a quality game from Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Pittsburgh had to settle for a 30-33 loss against the Chargers. This makes it the second loss in a row for Pittsburgh.

Both teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Oakland and Pittsburgh have one more quarter to figure out who will atone for last week's loss and who will be sent home a loser yet again.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Oakland Coliseum, California

Oakland Coliseum, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.29

Prediction

The Steelers are a big 10 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Oakland are 3-8-1 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-5-1 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Steelers slightly, as the game opened with the Steelers as an 1.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.