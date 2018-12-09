Oakland vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)
Current records: Oakland 2-10; Pittsburgh 7-4-1
What to Know
Oakland are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.58 points per game before their next game. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. If the game is anything like the 38-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Oakland are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.
Oakland came within a touchdown against Kansas City last Sunday, but wound up with a 33-40 loss. Oakland's defeat came about despite a quality game from Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Pittsburgh had to settle for a 30-33 loss against the Chargers. This makes it the second loss in a row for Pittsburgh.
Both teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Oakland and Pittsburgh have one more quarter to figure out who will atone for last week's loss and who will be sent home a loser yet again.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Oakland Coliseum, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $120.29
Prediction
The Steelers are a big 10 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Oakland are 3-8-1 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-5-1 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Steelers slightly, as the game opened with the Steelers as an 1.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 38 vs. Oakland Raiders 35
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Stafford, Hilton questionable
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 14
-
Week 14 NFL odds, best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 14
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 14? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Playoff Projection likes the Cowboys
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Week 14 NFL picks: Dolphins beat Pats
It's go time, as they say, and the race for the playoffs will play out over the final weeks...
-
QB Rankings: Mahomes' season is absurd
Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 14 of the NFL season