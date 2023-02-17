At least one player named Aaron will be with the Green Bay Packers again next season. On Friday, Aaron Jones and the Packers reached an agreement to pay the 28-year-old running back $11 million for 2023, including an $8.52 million signing bonus, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha (via ESPN).

That is less than the $16 million he was slated to earn, which would've been the highest salary cap of any running back in 2023 by far. In the new agreement, he will have two years remaining on his contract.

Even with the pay cut, by the next year Jones will have made $31 million since 2021, the second highest pay among running backs in that time behind the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey.

In 2022, Jones had a career-high 1,121 yards, two rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns. Last season marked his third season with 1,000 yards rushing. For his career, Jones has 5,284 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 395 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns in the air.

Jones began his career with the Packers in 2017 and has been with team since they drafted him in the fifth round with the No. 182 overall pick. He has lately given up a share of carries to backfield mate AJ Dillon, who the Packers took in the second round in 2020.

Jones will be returning to Lambeau Field, but it is still unknown if his veteran quarterback will be joining him. Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers is still deciding what his future holds, whether that is staying with the Packers, joining another team or retiring.

The Packers struggled last season, going 8-9, landing in third place in the NFC North and missing out on the playoffs.