The Green Bay Packers have not had the season they want, standing at 4-8 and in third place in the NFC North. Despite their struggles in 2022, one player has stood out for all the right reasons. Rookie wide receiver has shown that he could be a star in this league and is improving as the weeks go on.

Watson's development took some time this season, but as of late he has been the reliable receiver Green Bay needs. He has 12 catches for 265 yards and six touchdowns over the last three games, but says he has yet to reach his ceiling.

"I still think I'm a long way from where I want to be," Watson said, per the Packers official website. "I'm still on the rise."

Watson's impressive streak earned him Offensive Rookie of the Month in November.

The 23-year-old is cautious when it comes to expectations, saying he knows his production in the last three games is not the norm. Right now he is focused on doing what he can to help the team whenever he steps on the field.

"That's the craziest part is just how quickly it's happened over this past month is the craziest part," Watson said. "But I mean, I'm just taking it one week at a time, putting in that work, putting in that preparation and everything I need to do. Whatever happens on Sundays happens. Obviously, I'm thankful for the opportunities. I know I'm not always going to have six touchdowns every month. I think it was just a flash of what I'm able to do going forward. And obviously, like I said before, that boost of confidence for me."

In the last three weeks, 11 of his 12 catches have been for a first down or a touchdown. The Packers have a young receiving group and needed someone reliable to make those big plays. If the last three weeks are any indication, Watson is becoming that guy.

Watson was selected in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick out of North Dakota State, with the hope that he would help quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers face the Chicago Bears on Sunday and whoever wins will hold the all-time record for most NFL victories at 787.