Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is still struggling with a knee issue, but the team is staying positive regarding his recovery. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke about Bakhtiari's current status, saying the three-time Pro Bowler had an additional procedure on his knee this offseason.

Gutekunst provided insight into the extent of the injury, noting it was "much more than an ACL," which is why he has been off the field for as long as he has. Gutekunst did not give any information on when the 30-year-old could return, but said he is "cautiously optimistic" about the recovery.

Head coach Matt LaFleur had high praise for the two-time first-team All-Pro, saying (via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel), "He's a pro's pro and when he's ready we'll welcome him back."

The team has not wanted to push Bakhtiari, LaFleur said, so it had him sit out of offseason workouts in order to get him "strong and hopefully be ready to go for training camp," With training camp now here, the situation becomes more concerning, but the team's optimism is good news for Bakhtiari and Packers fans that things are beginning to look up.