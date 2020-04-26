Packers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft grades by team, all of Green Bay's selections

The Packers made arguably the most shocking pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, trading up to select Aaron Rodgers' heir apparent in Jordan Love. The surprises continued on Day 2 when the Packers continued to pass on the wide receiver position -- arguably their biggest need -- to select a running back and a "sleeper" tight end. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Green Bay Packers 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 26* QB Jordan Love, Utah State D 2 62 RB A.J. Dillon, Boston College C+ 3 94 TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati C- 5 175 LB Kamal Martin, Minnesota D+ 6 192* OL Jon Runyan, Michigan B- 6 208* C Jake Hanson, Oregon

C+ 6 209 OT Simon Stepaniak, Indiana C+ 7 236* S Vernon Scott, TCU

B- 7 242* EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami

B

* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Green Bay Packers 2020 draft trade notes