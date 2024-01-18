The Green Bay Packers will try to pull off another upset on Saturday when they visit Levi's Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers in a 2024 NFL divisional round matchup. The Packers (10-8) went into Dallas and stunned the Cowboys 48-32 in last Sunday's NFC Wild Card matchup and will now visit the favorites to win the 2024 Super Bowl. The Niners (11-5) are the NFC's top seed and had last week off. Most of their starters also sat out a meaningless loss to the Rams in Week 18, but the Packers enter the NFL divisional round having won seven of their past nine games.

Packers vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -9.5

Packers vs. 49ers over/under: 50.5 points

Packers vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -447, Green Bay +346

GB: Packers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five divisional playoff matchups

SF: 49ers are 7-2 ATS in nine playoffs games under Kyle Shanahan

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is a top-10 team on both sides of the ball and won seven of eight before sitting most of their stars in the regular-season finale. The only loss in that span was to the Ravens, the favorites to win the AFC. Quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey have played at MVP levels all season and the 49ers average 398.4 yards per game (second in NFL). They score 29 points per contest and give up 17.5, ranking third in the league in both.

The 49ers are 9-7-1 against the spread and should be as healthy as they've been all year after essentially three weeks off. Purdy has 4,281 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes, while McCaffrey has 2,023 total yards and 21 TDs. McCaffrey is one of four 49ers with at least 60 receptions, along with Brandon Aiyuk (1,342 yards), George Kittle (1,020) and Deebo Samuel (892). The 49ers have reached the conference title game in six straight playoff appearances.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has won its past four games as an underdog and is 4-0 against the spread in its past four as an underdog of a touchdown or more. The Packers are the youngest team to win a playoff game in more than 50 years, and the "ignorance of youth" could be a benefit. The 49ers could show rust after not seeing game conditions in three weeks and Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense have been rolling. Love has 21 passing TDs and one interception over the past nine games.

Love has thrown for 4,431 yards and 35 touchdowns in the 18 games, and receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Aaron Jones come off standout days against Dallas. Doubs had 151 receiving yards, while Jones scored three times while topping 100 rushing yards for the fourth straight game (118). The Niners are vulnerable to the pass, ranking 14th in the NFL and Doubs and rookie Jayden Reed (who both have eight TDs), are a formidable young receiving duo.

