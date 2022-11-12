Who's Playing

Dallas @ Green Bay

Current Records: Dallas 6-2; Green Bay 3-6

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-3 against the Green Bay Packers since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Dallas' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Green Bay at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The Cowboys should still be feeling good after a win, while Green Bay will be looking to get back in the win column.

Two weeks ago, Dallas' offense rose to the challenge against a Chicago defense that boasted an average of only 18.86 points allowed. They strolled past the Chicago Bears with points to spare, taking the contest 49-29. RB Tony Pollard had a stellar game for Dallas as he rushed for three TDs and 131 yards on 14 carries. Pollard put himself on the highlight reel with a 54-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter. Pollard's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Packers were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Detroit Lions 15-9. No one had a standout game offensively for Green Bay, but QB Aaron Rodgers led the way with one touchdown.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Dallas' victory brought them up to 6-2 while Green Bay's loss pulled them down to 3-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to sacks, with 33 on the season. As for Green Bay, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 181.9.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Packers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay have won four out of their last five games against Dallas.