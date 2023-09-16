A battle of unbeaten NFC teams is on tap when the Green Bay Packers (1-0) hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) in a Week 2 matchup on Sunday. The Packers dominated the Chicago Bears, defeating their bitter rivals 38-20 on the road last week. The Falcons also knocked off a division rival in Week 1, defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, and linebacker Quay Walker are all questionable for Green Bay. Cornerback Jeff Okudah is questionable for Atlanta.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. Packers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.

Falcons vs. Packers spread: Falcons -1.5

Falcons vs. Packers over/under: 40 points

Falcons vs. Packers money line: Packers +112, Falcons -131

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons have one of the most explosive young offenses in the NFL. Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder didn't perform at a game-changing level in Week 1, but he was efficient and played turnover-free football. Against the Panthers, Ridder completed 15 of 18 passes for 115 yards and 1 touchdown.

Atlanta has one of the premier running back duos in the NFL. Rookie Bijan Robinson (56 rushing yards, 6 receptions for 27 yards, 1 TD) and second-year pro Tyler Allgeier (75 rushing yards, 2 TDs) paced the Falcons' offense in Week 1. Wide receiver Drake London, who was shockingly held to zero catches in Week 1, and tight end Kyle Pitts are among the most talented young players in the league at their respective positions.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers started the Jordan Love era off with a bang. Green Bay dominated the Chicago Bears from start to finish notching a 38-20 win in their season opener. Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Love's top targets were wide receiver Romeo Doubs (4 catches, 26 yards, 2 TDs) and rookie tight end Luke Musgrave (3 catches, 50 yards).

Jones continued to produce at a high level for Green Bay in Week 1. The 28-year-old rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Jones is nursing a hamstring injury, but is expected to play on Sunday.

