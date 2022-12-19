The Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, and NFL DFS lineups could lean heavily toward the green and gold. L.A. is ravaged with injuries to its best players, while Green Bay boasts daily Fantasy football stalwarts like Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Christian Watson and A.J. Dillon. You still may be able to find undervalued options on the Rams that could help balance MNF NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Receiver Ben Skowronek produced a 7-89-0 stat line last week with Baker Mayfield under center after he had combined for just 63 yards in his previous six games. Skowronek also playing 100% of offensive snaps last week is something to keep in mind when crafting your NFL DFS strategy. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Packers on Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Rams and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He had a quiet game his last time out, though double-digit winds in Chicago likely had much to do with that. The forecast calls for just 5 m.p.h. winds on Monday, and Rodgers has been playing better as of late with eight touchdown passes over his last four games.

L.A.'s favorable pass defense is a major reason why McClure is high on Rodgers, as the Rams have been shredded through the air recently. They've allowed seven touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks over their last four games after giving up the same number of scores over their previous eight contests. Much of that drop-off has to do with Aaron Donald (ankle) being injured and he's doubtful for Monday. A struggling defense versus a streaking quarterback provides the perfect recipe to slot Rodgers into MNF DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams receiver Van Jefferson. The third-year pro caught the game-winning touchdown last week and has come on strong as of late. Jefferson has scored three touchdowns over his last five games after having the same number of scores over his previous 12 games.

Jefferson played Green Bay twice in 2021, including a playoff game, and he had touchdowns in each, along with 139 total yards. This year's Packers squad has given up six TDs to opposing wideouts over the last six games, as well as allowed three separate 100-yard receivers during that stretch. Given Jefferson's increased presence in the offense over the last month, he has a strong chance at hitting at least one of those thresholds on Monday Night Football. You can see the rest of McClure's SNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Rams

