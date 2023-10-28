The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) will try to maintain their momentum when they travel to NFC North rival Green Bay (2-4) on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota has won three of its last four games, springing an upset against San Francisco on Monday night. The Vikings are in second place in the NFC North, sitting two games back of division-leading Detroit. Green Bay has lost three straight games to fall 2.5 games back of the Lions in the division standings.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Vikings are favored by 1 point in the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under is set at 41.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Packers vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -1

Packers vs. Vikings over/under: 41.5 points

Packers vs. Vikings money line: Packers -101, Vikings -118

Packers vs. Vikings live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has not played a home game since the end of September, losing back-to-back road games in narrow fashion to open October. The Packers have split their two home games this season, beating New Orleans before losing to Detroit. They are facing a Minnesota offense that has committed 14 turnovers this season, matching Cleveland for the second-highest total of any team.

The Packers are prepared to handle Minnesota's blitz-heavy defense after not allowing a sack against Denver. The Vikings are in a difficult scheduling spot, playing on the road on short rest following a physical game against San Francisco on Monday night. Green Bay has won 14 of its last 20 home games, and it has covered the spread in six of its last eight games against NFC opponents.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota opened the season with a trio of one-score losses, but it has bounced back with three wins in its last four games. Its lone loss during that stretch came in a 27-20 final against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The Vikings played their best game of the season on Monday night, taking down San Francisco as 7-point underdogs.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins racked up 378 passing yards and two touchdowns, with Jordan Addison catching seven passes for 123 yards and both scores. Green Bay has been outscored 63-6 in the first half of its last four games, failing to score a touchdown in any of them. The Packers have also forced a league-low five turnovers, so Minnesota's turnover issues might not be a problem on Sunday afternoon. See which team to pick here.

