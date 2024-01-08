The Carolina Panthers already were in search of a new head coach and now will also be looking for a new general manager. After the 2023 regular season came to a close on Sunday, the franchise has fired GM Scott Fitterer, Panthers owner David Tepper announced in a statement on Monday.

"As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager," Tepper said. "I appreciate Scott's efforts and wish the best for him and his family."

This comes after the Panthers concluded a 2-15 season in 2023, which was the worst record in the NFL. Fitterer, who was hired in 2021, came in while Matt Rhule was still the head coach, but the franchise moved on from him in 2022. Last offseason, Fitterer hired Frank Reich, who did not survive his first season with the organization and was fired in late November after a 1-10 start. That inability to align himself with a head coach along with poor roster management helped lead the Panthers to make sweeping changes entering the 2024 offseason.

Under Fitterer, the Panthers went 14-37. Even with this last-place finish in 2023, Carolina does not own its first-round pick -- the No. 1 overall selection -- after trading it last offseason to the Chicago Bears for the ability to jump up to the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Bryce Young. The Alabama product struggled in his first season in the NFL, completing just 59.8% of his passes and registering a 73.7 passer rating. Young's struggles compared to what No. 2 overall pick and fellow quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to do in Houston as the clear-cut Offensive Rookie of the Year was also a bad look for Fitterer.

The team said that a search for Fitterer's replacement will happen immediately and will begin interviewing head coaching candidates in person beginning on Jan. 22. This will be the first time since 2002 that Carolina will hire a coach and GM in the same offseason.