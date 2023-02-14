The Panthers' new-look staff added another big name on Tuesday, with former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell agreeing to terms on a deal to become Frank Reich's senior assistant. Caldwell, 68, had been a candidate for several head-coaching vacancies, including in Carolina, this offseason. Weeks after interviewing for the top job, he's set to have a major say on the staff, with the Panthers announcing he will report directly to Reich while overseeing offense, defense and special teams.

Caldwell is the second person to interview for the Panthers' head-coaching job this offseason, only to ultimately land a different title under Reich. Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was the first, replacing 2022 interim coach Steve Wilks as the Panthers' new DC.

Caldwell has a documented history with Reich from their days in Indianapolis. The former was Tony Dungy's assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach when Reich began his coaching career as a Colts intern back in 2006. They spent a total of six seasons together there, with Reich serving as Caldwell's QBs coach when the latter replaced Dungy. Coincidentally, Caldwell's best season as a head coach -- 2009, when he guided the Colts to a 14-2 record and Super Bowl appearance -- was his first year employing Reich as a top position coach.

Caldwell is perhaps just as well known for his later stint as the Lions head coach, from 2014-2017. He led Detroit to a 36-28 record during that time, also guiding a pair of playoff appearances. He was last seen as the Dolphins' assistant head coach and QBs coach during the 2019 campaign.