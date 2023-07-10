The Carolina Panthers have added a pair of franchise icons to their Hall of Honor: Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad. Two of the best players in franchise history, Peppers and Muhammad were catalysts toward the franchise's first NFC Championship in 2003 and will be enshrined at halftime of the team's Week 8 game against the Houston Texans (October 29).

Peppers, eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2024, is one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history. He has the fourth-most sacks in NFL history (159.5) and the second-most forced fumbles in league history (51). He is the only player in NFL history to record at least 100 sacks and 10 interceptions and the only player in NFL history with 100-plus sacks and four interceptions returned for touchdowns. His 10 double-digit sack seasons are tied for the third most in NFL history.

Peppers is the Panthers' franchise leader in sacks (97) and forced fumbles (34). He was a First Team All-Pro three times and a member of the All-Decade Team in the 2000s and 2010s. He sacked 77 different quarterbacks, tied with Reggie White for the most in NFL history.

Muhammad is one of the best receivers to ever play for the Panthers. He led the NFL in receptions in 2000 (102) and receiving yards (1,405) and receiving touchdowns (16) in 2004, while earning two Pro Bowls and one First Team All-Pro selection in his career.

Muhammad finished his career with 860 catches for 11,438 yards and and 62 touchdowns in 14 seasons, 11 of which were with the Panthers. He's second in franchise history in receptions (696), receiving yards (9,255) and receiving touchdowns (50) -- trailing only Steve Smith in each category.

"Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one," franchise owner David Tepper said in a statement. "Not only did Muhsin and Julius set high standards on the field, they also were selected as Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year team winners.

"Having gotten to know both these fine men, I have no doubt that they deserve to join the distinguished group of Panthers in the Hall of Honor."