It didn't appear that we were going to see any long-term extensions get done with franchise-tagged players before the Thursday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, but one player was able to cash in with about an hour to spare. On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had agreed to terms with right tackle Taylor Moton on a multiyear extension. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it's a four-year, $72 million extension that includes $43 million guaranteed.

This extension comes just weeks after New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk reset the market with a monster five-year, $96 million extension which included $60 million guaranteed. Moton's reported contract puts him right up there, as his yearly average of $18 million will be tied with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson for second place behind Ramczyk, according to Over The Cap.

Moton was originally selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. He didn't start a single game in his rookie season, but entered the starting lineup in 2018 and hasn't missed a game since. According to Pro Football Focus, Moton has allowed just 10 sacks in 2,071 pass-blocking snaps in his career, and his 81.2 PFF grade for 2020 ranked 13th among all tackles.