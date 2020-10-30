Teddy Bridgewater has already suffered a devastating knee injury once in his career, completing a comeback for the ages in becoming one of the NFL's biggest surprises this season. The Carolina Panthers rallied around their quarterback after Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris took a shot at Bridgewater's head/neck area and knee while he was on the ground after being tripped by fellow Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. Harris was ejected from the game with an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Bridgewater did jog off the field under his own power to the medical tent after Panthers head coach Matt Rhule ran onto the field to give the officials an earful on the late hit. Bridgewater left the game with soreness in his neck and shoulder area and headed to the blue medical tent. Bridgewater was next seen on the sideline after leaving the medical tent with trainers who were working on his neck. After missing the rest of Carolina's offensive series, Panthers backup quarterback P.J. Walker returned to the field for the next series for a few snaps before Bridgewater returned to the game to take back over as the starter.

P.J. Walker, the XFL star from this past spring, entered the game for Bridgewater and completed a pass attempt as the Panthers netted a field goal on the drive.

The hit certainly caught the eye of superstars around the league, with the main one being Bridgewater's former teammate Michael Thomas. Bridgewater and Thomas were teammates in New Orleans the past two seasons.

Bridgewater appears set now to finish the game for Carolina.