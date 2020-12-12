Who's Playing

Denver @ Carolina

Current Records: Denver 4-8; Carolina 4-8

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are favored to win for the first time this season. They will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium after a week off. Carolina will be seeking to avenge the 21-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 8 of 2016.

The Panthers had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it two weeks ago as the team lost 28-27 to the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the loss, Carolina got a solid performance out of WR Robby Anderson, who caught four passes for one TD and 94 yards.

Meanwhile, Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 22-16 to the Kansas City Chiefs. A silver lining for Denver was the play of RB Melvin Gordon, who picked up 131 yards on the ground on 15 carries. Gordon's longest run was for 65 yards in the second quarter.

Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won both of the games they've played against Carolina in the last six years.