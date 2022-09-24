Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Carolina

Current Records: New Orleans 1-1; Carolina 0-2

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints are 10-3 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. New Orleans and Carolina will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Panthers winning the first 26-7 at home and New Orleans taking the second 18-10.

New Orleans was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. New Orleans took a 20-10 hit to the loss column. They were their own worst enemy and cost themselves 92 yards in penalties. QB Jameis Winston had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 5.9 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 6-6 at halftime, but the Panthers were not quite the New York Giants' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, but Carolina had to settle for a 19-16 loss against the Giants. Despite the defeat, Carolina got a solid performance out of RB Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 102 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Saints going off at just a 3-point favorite. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 0-2.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, New Orleans had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Panthers can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Carolina.