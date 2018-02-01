Parents are begging Justin Timberlake to keep Super Bowl halftime show kid-friendly

Justin Timberlake will have the stage during halftime of Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, marking his first Super Bowl performance since the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" that shocked the world in 2004.

That year, Timberlake concluded his show by ripping off a portion of Janet Jackson's outfit to expose her breast to everyone watching in the stadium and on TV. The incident became the single-most infamous moment in halftime show history.

Now, days prior to his return to the big stage, parents are urging the singer to keep things a little more PG. The Parents Television Council published an "urgent appeal" in the form of an open letter to Timberlake on Tuesday.

The fallout of your performance during Super Bowl XXXVIII has left an indelible mark. You really threw us – and millions of parents who were watching with their kids. The now-infamous wardrobe malfunction was the biggest news story for weeks, even at a time when the nation had launched into war in Iraq. Congressional hearings and Supreme Court cases followed. Standards for indecency on the public airwaves are still hotly debated today. As we approach this Sunday's Super Bowl LII and its halftime show during which you'll be performing, we ask you to keep the halftime show friendly and safe for the children watching, and who may be hoping to emulate you one day. ... Our children are confronted with enough harmful and explicit content in today's entertainment media – content that sexualizes our daughters; graphic violence that connotes acceptance as an answer to life's conflicts; glamorization of underage drinking and drug use; normalization of children using harsh profanity; and a litany of other messaging that runs counter to the values most parents work to instill in their kids. The Super Bowl, and particularly its halftime show, should be the hallmark of entertainment that's both appealing and a safe place for the entire family.

Luckily for those very concerned parents, Timberlake has already stated that he doesn't plan on doubling down on "nipplegate." The pop star spoke to Zane Lowe of Beats 1 about the aftermath of that controversy.

"It's just one of those things where you go, like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say?' We're not going to do that again," Timberlake told Lowe ahead of his Super Bowl LII performance.

"I stumbled through it. To be quite honest, I had my wires crossed. It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, well, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it."

When Lowe asked Timberlake if he and Jackson made an effort to resolve and make peace with the situation, the singer said "absolutely" and added that "I don't know that a lot of people know that."

Timberlake is set to release a new album, "Man of the Woods," on February 2nd, two days prior to the big performance at U.S. Bank Stadium. Not only will his third Super Bowl show -- a new record for an individual artist -- bring a shot at redemption, but also an excellent opportunity to cash in on his new material, so he's probably less likely to roll the racy dice this time around.

Go ahead, parents of America...peel your fingers off your children's eyes. Everything will (probably) be OK.