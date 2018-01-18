Justin Timberlake on Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction: 'Not going to do that again'

Justin Timberlake will command the stage during halftime of Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, and, if he's to be believed, the show is going to be a little more family-friendly than the last time got the gig.

Of course, Timberlake's last Super Bowl halftime performance came in 2004 and featured him ripping off a portion of Janet Jackson's outfit to expose her breast to everyone watching in the stadium and on TV. The incident, which was later deemed a "wardrobe malfunction," is probably the single-most infamous moment in halftime show history.

Ahead of his third Super Bowl performance (Timberlake is the first artist to secure that hat trick) on February 4th, the singer spoke to Zane Lowe of Beats 1 about the aftermath of that controversy.

"It's just one of those things where you go, like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say?' We're not going to do that again," Timberlake told Lowe. "I stumbled through it. To be quite honest, I had my wires crossed. It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, well, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it."

When Lowe asked Timberlake if he and Jackson made an effort to resolve and make peace with the situation, the singer said "absolutely" and added that "I don't know that a lot of people know that."

Timberlake is set to release a new album, "Man of the Woods," two days prior to the big performance at U.S. Bank Stadium, so this shot at Super Bowl redemption will also be an excellent opportunity to cash in on new material. But if you're hoping this time will be as controversial and "accidentally" inappropriate as the last time he got the gig, you're probably in for a disappointment.