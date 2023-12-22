Two men who were allegedly involved in what proved to be a fatal altercation during a New England Patriots game on Sept. 17 have been charged with crimes. According to CBS News Boston, John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were both charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct for their role in a fight with Dale Mooney, who died shortly after the incident.

Mooney, 53, passed away after an apparent scuffle in the 308/309 section of the stadium. He collapsed at the stadium and was transported to nearby Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. After further investigation, police decided to charge Vieira and Mitchell with assault and battery as well as disorderly conduct.

Shortly after the incident, a fan came forward and stated he witnessed Mooney and several fans get into a fight during the game.

"It was unsettling for sure," Joe Kilmartin told WCVB Channel 5 Boston. "He basically just grabbed another fan and they started tussling around for a few minutes. At one point, another Dolphins fan walked over, punched him and the man just went out. It was pretty hard to watch."

The medical examiner ruled that Mooney's death was the result of "probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation," per CBS News. Mooney did not suffer traumatic injuries as a result of the fight, but his death was ruled a homicide.

Still, after investigating the incident, authorities told CBS News they "did not determine that the evidence established a basis for criminal prosecution of charges related to homicide."

Mooney's wife told 7NEWS that, to the best of her knowledge, Mooney did not have a heart condition, but his father did have heart issues. Mooney was a dedicated Patriots fan and had been a season ticket holder for 30 years.