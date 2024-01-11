The final question Robert Kraft answered on Thursday provided direct insight into the main thing he is looking for in his next coach as the New England Patriots' post-Bill Belichick era begins.

Kraft -- who was a fan and longtime season-ticket holder prior to becoming the Patriots' owner in 1993 -- is hell-bent on setting his franchise up for long-term success. Kraft is also committed to seeing the Patriots return to the NFL's upper echelon as soon as possible, which is what his next coach will be tasked with doing.

"We're looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win," Kraft said. "Believe me, after my family, this is really one of the two most important assets in my life. I am very upset when we don't win games, and it carries the whole week, so I promise you I'll be focused to do the best I can do to make sure we're putting ourselves in the best long-term position for many years."

Kraft has a good track record when it comes to employing coaches who have led the Patriots to postseason success. His first coach, Hall of Famer Bill Parcells, guided the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 1996 season. His second head coaching hire was Belichick, who led the franchise to six Super Bowl wins and nine AFC titles from 2001-18.

The only coach who didn't enjoy a considerable amount of playoff success under Kraft was Pete Carroll, who was hired instead of Belichick after Parcells left town after Super Bowl XXXI. The Patriots regressed every year under Carroll, whose only playoff win in New England occurred during his first season (1997). Kraft relieved Carroll of his duties after an 8-8 season in 1999.

Long term is an important word Kraft used in his final statement on Thursday. It's clear that he wants to hire a coach who plans to be in New England for the long haul. That goes in line with the person who many feel is the most likely candidate to replace Belichick: 37-year-old Patriots assistant coach Jerod Mayo.

One would think that Mike Vrabel (who was recently relieved of his duties in Nashville) is also a likely candidate given his connection to Kraft and the Patriots' organization. Vrabel's time with the Titans included a trip to the AFC title game in 2019.

Whomever Kraft hires, the expectation is clear. Kraft wants the Patriots get back to a level where they are making the playoffs and winning playoff games. Anything else will be a failure.