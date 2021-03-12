If you're an NFL fan scouring the matchups scheduled for the 2021 season, one of the more obvious showdowns that will be circled on the calendar once the schedule is released later this offseason is the return of Tom Brady to New England. While that will certainly be a game to tune in to, another homecoming has now sprouted as a possibility following the Patriots re-signing Cam Newton to a one-year deal on Friday. At some point next season, New England is scheduled to visit the Carolina Panthers, which happens to be the club Newton spent the first nine years of his NFL career with.

Newton was released by the organization last offseason, which means this will be the first time that he'll return to Bank of America Stadium. What will make this matchup even juicer is if Newton retains his starting spot within New England's offense and actually squares up against his former squad for four quarters.

The Panthers selected Newton with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2011 and the quarterback was able to lead the organization to an NFC title and Super Bowl 50 appearance back in 2015, the same year he won league MVP. Newton is Carolina's all-time passing yards leader (29,041), passing touchdowns (182) leader, and has the most completions (2,371) of any Panther in history. He also leads the franchise in rushing touchdowns (58) and is third all-time in franchise history with 4,806 rushing yards.

"When Cam's day is done," said tight end Greg Olsen, who just officially retired as a member of the Panthers on Thursday. "I don't know when that will be, how many years from now, . . . when that day comes, if anybody has earned the right to have a day like today to recognize all he gave to this organization, putting this organization on the map nationally, it was him, it was Luke Kuechly﻿, it's guys that transcended being good football players, they were generational football players.

"He's a guy who earned the right to get his send-off whenever that time comes. And there's a hundred other guys that played with him that feel the way I feel about him. I hope that day we can all be there and give him the send-off he deserves."

Panthers owner David Tepper did acknowledge Newton on Thursday saying that the club will bring him "home eventually."

While a retirement celebration may have to wait a little while longer, the Panthers will likely get a chance to honor the greatest quarterback in their history when he rolls through Carolina at some point next season with the Patriots.