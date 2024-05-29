The New Orleans Saints have never used Taysom Hill as strictly a traditional quarterback. But the veteran's "Swiss Army knife" label is gaining a new meaning under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, according to The Times-Picayune, with the 33-year-old practicing at least four different positions during the Saints' opening weeks of organized team activities (OTAs).

Though officially listed at quarterback, the position he held as an undrafted BYU product back in 2017, Hill has also seen time at tight end in the NFL, briefly converting to the spot for the 2022 season. Not only is Hill taking continued reps with the tight ends, but he's now also lining up beside starting quarterback Derek Carr as a running back, serving as a lead-blocking fullback, and rotating to wide receiver in early team drills.

That's not accounting for Hill's ongoing presence on special teams, where he's been practicing with the kick-coverage unit. The one place, funny enough, that hasn't required his attention: quarterback, where Hill has yet to throw a single pass during 2024 OTAs open to the media.

"It's been a lot of fun," Hill told reporters about his expanded multipurpose role. "It's weird to say after seven years of doing what I've been doing that I'm being asked to do things I've never done before. That is exciting to me and it's challenging, and I love to be challenged like that. I'm grateful for those guys creating unique and fun opportunities for me."

Kubiak, meanwhile, admitted the Saints hope to start "narrowing" Hill's role "as we get closer to the season," though both he and head coach Dennis Allen indicated versatility will remain key for the eighth-year veteran.

Hill is coming off a career-high 114 offensive touches in 2023, when he topped 400 yards rushing and also logged a personal-best 33 catches for 291 yards, primarily working out of the slot. The year prior, despite his tight end designation, he ran for a career-high 575 yards. His most extensive passing action came in 2021, when he started nine games and threw four touchdowns to five interceptions.