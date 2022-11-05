Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ New England

Current Records: Indianapolis 3-4-1; New England 4-4

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will head out on the road to face off against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Colts have a defense that allows only 19.63 points per game, so New England's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Indianapolis might have drawn first blood against the Washington Commanders this past Sunday, but it was Washington who got the last laugh. Indianapolis had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 17-16 to Washington. QB Sam Ehlinger wasn't much of a difference maker for Indianapolis; Ehlinger fumbled the ball once. Ehlinger ended up with a passer rating of 147.30.

Special teams collected ten points for the Colts. K Chase McLaughlin delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Jets this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 22-17 win. It was another big night for New England's RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who picked up 71 yards on the ground on 16 carries and caught seven passes for 72 yards.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 16. K Nick Folk delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

Indianapolis is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

New England's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Indianapolis' defeat dropped them down to 3-4-1. We'll see if New England can repeat their recent success or if Indianapolis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New England have won two out of their last three games against Indianapolis.