Two AFC teams will clash in Week 9 as the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) visit the New England Patriots (4-4) on CBS and Paramount+. Indy has replaced former MVP Matt Ryan with second-year player Sam Ehlinger at quarterback, while New England has gone back to Mac Jones under center. Indy won 27-17 when these teams played in Week 15 of last season, which ended an eight-game winning streak by New England in the head-to-head series. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 7 days.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is set for 1 p.m. ET. New England is favored by five points in the latest Colts vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 40.5.

How to watch Patriots vs. Colts

Colts vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Colts vs. Patriots time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Week 9 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Patriots vs. Colts, the model is picking New England to cover the spread. NFL games often come down to the turnover battle and New England couldn't have any bigger of an edge in that regard. No team has committed more turnovers than the Colts' 16, while no team has forced more turnovers than the Patriots' 16.

Indy not holding onto the ball is one of the biggest reasons why it has the 30th-ranked offense. Reigning rushing champion Jonathan Taylor has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry over his last four games with no touchdowns. Thus, the best running back on the field come Sunday may be New England's Rhamondre Stevenson, who has averaged over 115 scrimmage yards over his last six contests.

This game has the lowest over/under of Week 9 as not much offense is expected, but New England has the better defense and the model has it notching multiple takeaways and multiple sacks. With that, New England (-5.5) covers in over 50% of simulations.

