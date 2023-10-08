The Patriots and Saints will be in desperate need of better offensive performances when New England hosts New Orleans on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Patriots were demolished by the Cowboys, 38-3, and the Saints lost 26-9 to Tampa Bay last week. New England enters with a 1-3 record in a challenging AFC East, whereas the Saints are 2-2 after dropping their last two games as the preseason favorites to win the NFC South. Mac Jones was benched in the third quarter last week for New England and he'll hope to rebound against New Orleans. You may be able to stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA is set for 1 p.m. ET. New England is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Patriots odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 39. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Patriots vs. Saints

Saints vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Saints vs. Patriots time: 1 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Week 5 NFL picks for Saints vs. Patriots

Before tuning into Sunday's Patriots vs. Saints game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is well up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Saints vs. Patriots, the model is going Over 39 total points. Despite both teams coming off poor offensive performances, the Patriots' offense may not be as porous as it seems, as they haven't had the best luck with scheduling. New England's first four games featured the Eagles, Dolphins, Jets and Cowboys, a large reason why they rank 29th in the NFL in scoring (13.8 points per game). But the Saints have allowed at least 18 points in each of their last two games against the Packers and Buccaneers, two teams not projected to finish toward the top of the NFL in scoring.

New England has allowed at least 24 points in three of four games this season. The Patriots don't have quite the same defensive luster they had with Bill Belichick during their Super Bowl runs. Saints quarterback Derek Carr has five touchdowns compared to one interception over his last two games against the Patriots while averaging 25 points per game over those contests.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

