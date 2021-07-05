After his latest championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has more Super Bowl titles than any franchise throughout the NFL. His seven titles are a record, not just at his position but for any player who has ever stepped foot on an NFL field, leaving most with the belief that his mark will never be outdone. While Brady has put together the most successful career in league history to this point, you could also make the case that he didn't reach his full ceiling. After all, Brady reached the Super Bowl three other times and was on the doorstep with an AFC Championship Game appearance on a handful of other occasions as well. He just didn't come out on top in those outings.

A common theme between some of those situations where Brady was unable to either win the Super Bowl or get there once again surrounds the Manning family. As many remember, Brady fell to Eli Manning twice in the Super Bowl -- including during the 2007 season when his Patriots came up just short of a perfect 19-0 season. Meanwhile, Peyton Manning -- Brady's prime rival -- ousted him from possibly earning another ring after defeating him in three AFC title game matchups.

The elder Manning made note of his family's triumphs over Brady while appearing on a prediction show leading up to "The Match," the quarterback's one-day golf head-to-head that includes Phil Mickelson (Brady's teammate) going up against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. While appearing on the lead-up show, Manning, who participated in this event last year alongside Tiger Woods, credited his mother, Olivia, for keeping Brady's Super Bowl count out of the double-digits.

"If it wasn't for my mother, Olivia Manning, he'd have 11 of 'em," Peyton said.

In all, there were a possible five Lombardi Trophies for Brady that were blocked by a Manning. If we assume he'd beat whoever he faced in the Super Bowl following his AFC Championship Games wins over Peyton on top of the two victories over Eli, Brady would be looking at a total of 12 titles, which is a fitting number for TB12.

For those who may be rooting against the former Patriots and current Bucs quarterback, however, you might want to send Olivia a nice Mother's Day card next year for limiting Brady's time in the winner's circle.